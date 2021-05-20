Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.7% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,509,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,049,000 after purchasing an additional 315,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,360,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,856,000 after purchasing an additional 426,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,359,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,745,000 after purchasing an additional 171,351 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $54.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.