Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,880,000.

VOT traded up $2.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.57. 1,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,003. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $152.57 and a 1 year high of $231.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

