Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $17,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA VIS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $195.38. 350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,794. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.27. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.77 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

