Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 52.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,661,000 after acquiring an additional 224,934 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after buying an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $264.91. 11,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,042. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.11 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.83.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.