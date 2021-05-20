Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.59. 114,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,625,152. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27.

