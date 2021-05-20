Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is DT Investment Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 791,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.88. 257,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,625,152. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.27.

