VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) is Signify Wealth’s Largest Position

Signify Wealth increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 828,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,040 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 19.8% of Signify Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Signify Wealth’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $26,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

