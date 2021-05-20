Valley Brook Capital Group Takes $33,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $126.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.56 and a 200-day moving average of $118.18. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

