Valley Brook Capital Group Invests $75,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 264,574 shares of company stock valued at $39,164,768. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

