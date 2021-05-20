USDK Hits Market Capitalization of $28.59 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.59 million and $828.86 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00070466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.96 or 0.00326063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.02 or 0.00180092 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.60 or 0.00922663 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00031625 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.