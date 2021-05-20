US Bancorp DE Increases Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 895.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN opened at $20.55 on Thursday. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

