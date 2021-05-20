US Bancorp DE Has $542,000 Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $125.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.56 and a 200-day moving average of $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 750 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $90,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,044. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

