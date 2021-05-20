US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BCE were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in BCE by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,256,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in BCE by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,232,000 after buying an additional 2,097,987 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in BCE by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,970,000 after buying an additional 1,990,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $83,322,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in BCE by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,019,000 after buying an additional 1,350,183 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins raised their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

