US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Parsons were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Parsons by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Parsons by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Parsons by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Parsons by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter.

Get Parsons alerts:

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.96 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.