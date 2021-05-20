US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vonage were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VG. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,445,000 after acquiring an additional 414,320 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vonage by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $48,739,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Vonage by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,782,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 317,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vonage by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,491,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

VG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $160,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.59, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.