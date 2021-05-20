US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,171 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Matador Resources by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,810 shares of company stock worth $75,456 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.