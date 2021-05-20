Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) PT Raised to $17.25

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $17.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

NYSE UE opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth $1,100,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

