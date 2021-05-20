UnMarshal 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $729,227.00 (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for $2.60 or 0.00006199 BTC on exchanges. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $18.46 million and approximately $729,227.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00071895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 80.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.91 or 0.00459795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00206800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004294 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $421.65 or 0.01004980 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00035040 BTC.

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

