Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.870-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.84 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

UEIC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.27. 170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,659. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $246,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $867,188. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.