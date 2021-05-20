Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OLED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reiterated a sell rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a sell rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.33.

OLED stock opened at $205.57 on Wednesday. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $143.27 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

