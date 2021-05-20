United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.14

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 8353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC cut United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.