United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.14

Posted by on May 20th, 2021 // Comments off

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 8353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC cut United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

About United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.