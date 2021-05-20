United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Issue $1.02 Quarterly Dividend

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

United Parcel Service has raised its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United Parcel Service has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS opened at $214.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $95.70 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.