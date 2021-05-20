United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Issue $1.02 Quarterly Dividend

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.
United Parcel Service has raised its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United Parcel Service has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.
NYSE UPS opened at $214.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $95.70 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
Featured Article: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.