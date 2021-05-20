United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Reduced by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $214.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.70 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $186.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

