United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

NYSE UPS opened at $214.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.70 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.05. The stock has a market cap of $186.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

