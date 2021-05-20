United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Reduced by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.68. The company had a trading volume of 21,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.70 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

