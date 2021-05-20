United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) COO Sells $408,766.00 in Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $408,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $41.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,114,000 after acquiring an additional 610,906 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,726,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after purchasing an additional 74,831 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $23,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after buying an additional 843,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,138,000 after buying an additional 148,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

