United Malt Group Limited (ASX:UMG) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

United Malt Group Limited (ASX:UMG) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, May 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, insider Gary Mize acquired 16,496 shares of United Malt Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.71 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,200.16 ($43,714.40).

United Malt Group Company Profile

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

