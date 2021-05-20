United Malt Group Limited (ASX:UMG) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

United Malt Group Limited (ASX:UMG) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, May 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.
In related news, insider Gary Mize acquired 16,496 shares of United Malt Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.71 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,200.16 ($43,714.40).
United Malt Group Company Profile
