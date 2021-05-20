United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

United Fire Group has raised its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

United Fire Group stock opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.15.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,439.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

