United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $1,864,290.12. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at $404,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $41.00 on Thursday. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

