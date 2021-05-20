UniLayer Market Capitalization Achieves $23.02 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $23.02 million and $3.58 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002856 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UniLayer has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00075125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00018606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.69 or 0.01166899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00057087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.00 or 0.09716428 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

LAYER is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,025,123 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

