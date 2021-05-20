Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Shares Gap Down to $27.53

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.53, but opened at $26.80. Unifi shares last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

UFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46. The company has a market cap of $495.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

