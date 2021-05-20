UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set an inline rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UiPath presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.74.

Get UiPath alerts:

NASDAQ PATH opened at $72.46 on Monday. UiPath has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $83.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92.

In related news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 in the last ninety days.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.