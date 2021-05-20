UBU Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $344,039.00 (UBU)

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 20th. UBU Finance has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $344,039.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UBU Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000774 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UBU Finance has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00073326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00019119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $471.94 or 0.01140438 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00056433 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.27 or 0.09521570 BTC.

About UBU Finance

UBU Finance is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 8,321,478 coins and its circulating supply is 6,164,596 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

