UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.90% from the company’s current price.
VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).
Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 126.40 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £35.50 billion and a PE ratio of 17.32. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 128.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
