UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.90% from the company’s current price.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 126.40 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £35.50 billion and a PE ratio of 17.32. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 128.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

