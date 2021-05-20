UBS Group Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $380.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $324.17.

ULTA opened at $319.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.99. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $351.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

