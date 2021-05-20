Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UBSFY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -706.00 and a beta of 0.59. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.