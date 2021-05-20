Ubiq (UBQ) Market Cap Achieves $17.40 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Ubiq has a market cap of $17.40 million and $120,057.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ubiq has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,876.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.40 or 0.06781943 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $800.83 or 0.02008284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.13 or 0.00521926 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.96 or 0.00172927 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.94 or 0.00631798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.86 or 0.00471100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007265 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.61 or 0.00442881 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

