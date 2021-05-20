Ubex (UBEX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.36 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, Ubex has traded down 35.1% against the dollar. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $784,574.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014929 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00227698 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001165 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000703 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

