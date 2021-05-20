Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives $65.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.81.
UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.
In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of UBER opened at $49.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.05.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.
