Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Get Twin Disc alerts:

TWIN stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Twin Disc has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $14.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Twin Disc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Twin Disc by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 78,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Twin Disc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Disc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.