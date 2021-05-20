Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 40.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,642,000 after purchasing an additional 255,092 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,560.3% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 271,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,156,000 after purchasing an additional 254,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in CSX by 32.9% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 61,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.44. The company had a trading volume of 48,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.10. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

