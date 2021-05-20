Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $8.35 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,060 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 0.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

C stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.14. 382,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,773,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $77.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.