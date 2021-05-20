Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $140.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.02 and its 200-day moving average is $129.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

