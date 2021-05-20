Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $278.64. 9,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,513. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $166.00 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Barclays raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.24.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

