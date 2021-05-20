Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,215 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.1% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,076,228,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,411,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,889,574,000 after acquiring an additional 719,524 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,651,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $18.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $580.69. 198,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,073,180. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $586.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.26. The stock has a market cap of $361.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

