TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSP. Bank of America began coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.36.

Shares of TSP stock opened at $35.23 on Monday. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

