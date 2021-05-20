Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) a C$7.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WCP. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.10.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$5.72 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$1.92 and a one year high of C$6.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.71.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.6000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,940,406.84. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$679,587.37. Insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $94,740 over the last three months.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

