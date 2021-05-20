Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.03

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.03 and traded as high as $55.50. Truxton shares last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 2,030 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $160.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Truxton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th.

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

