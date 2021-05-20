TrustToken (TRU) Market Cap Hits $50.87 Million

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. TrustToken has a total market cap of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00076074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00018219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.55 or 0.01182562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00057916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.91 or 0.09750811 BTC.

TrustToken Profile

TrustToken (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

