Trivest Advisors Ltd Sells 252,600 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Trivest Advisors Ltd reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 252,600 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 24.0% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of NXP Semiconductors worth $84,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $933,693,000 after purchasing an additional 270,093 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 402,863 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,441,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $547,233,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI traded up $4.43 on Thursday, reaching $199.37. 35,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,416. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.27 and its 200-day moving average is $177.38. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.81, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $96.10 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,762. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.